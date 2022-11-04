Covid-19: Six-day cases surge to 20,834, up nearly 60 pct

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): A total of 20,824 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported over six days (October 29 to November 3), up almost 60 per cent from 13,050 during the same period (October 22 to October 27).

New daily cases surpassed the 4,000 mark yesterday to 4,711. The last time new daily cases exceeded the 4,000 level was on August 14 at 4,071.

Out of 4,711 cases yesterday, 10 states recorded three digit figures namely Selangor (1,609), Kuala Lumpur (1,168), Perak (391), Negri Sembilan (299), Penang (232), Sabah (215), Melaka (149), Kedah (135), Kelantan (128), Putrajaya (111).

Two-digit figures: Pahang (79), Sarawak (75), Johor (60), Terengganu (41) and Labuan (14).

One-digit figure: Perlis (5).

Before exceeding the 4,000 level, cases touched 3,000 starting from October 28 (3,296), with the rest on October 29 (3,189), October 30 (3,129) and November 2 (3,969). The lowest case during the same month was on October 17 at 1,210.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had repeatedly warned the people of an imminent surge in Covid-19 cases for several weeks involving the highly transmissible Omicron XBB sub-variant in Malaysia.

Khairy was quoted as saying that the country was currently experiencing a small wave of Covid-19 cases following the discovery of the Omicron XBB sub-variant locally.

He reminded the public to stay vigilant by continuing to wear face masks in crowded and closed areas, especially with the country entering the campaign period of the 15th general election (GE15).

Polling day for the nation’s general election has been set for November 19 while nomination day for candidates falls on November 5. Early voting is set for November 15.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases according to data from the Ministry of Health (MoH), MOHNOW, which was updated at 11.59pm yesterday stood at 34,609 and of the total, 32,956 (95.2 per cent) were quarantined at home.

New daily Covid-19 cases during the week compiled by Bernama from October 29 to November 3:

October 29 (3,189), October 30 (3,129), October 31 (2,913), November 1 (2,913), November 2 (3,969) and Nov 3 (4,711).

Below are new daily Covid-19 cases during the week October 22 to October 28:

October 22 (2,618), October 23 (2,054), October 24 (1,737), October 25 (1,743), October 26 (2,136), October 27 (2,762) and October 28 (3,296).

There was a surge in new daily Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Singapore following the spread of Omicron sub-variant XBB, with the breakdown as follows:-

October 29 (4,631), October 30 (3,240), October 31 (2,612), November 1 (5.652), November 2 (4,086) and November 3 (3,511).

Meanwhile, a total of 3,120 recovered Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative cases as of yesterday to 4,843,468.

With a cumulative figure of 4,914,557 cases, Malaysia now ranked 27th in the list of 228 countries/territories hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of Malaysia are Greece (5,188,890) and Ukraine (5,296,254).

According to Worldometer, of the list of 228 countries, Japan reported the highest new daily cases (67,473) followed by South Korea (46,870) and France (42,025).

On Covid-19 fatalities, the United States (US) reported the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities with 1,097,881 cases.

Covid-19 scenario in Malaysia

Zero (0) case was reported at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC); 1,586 cases (4.6 per cent) at hospitals; 20 cases (0.1 per cent) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) without respiratory assistance (ABP) and 47 cases (0.1 per cent) at the ICU with ABP.

For the record, there are five categories of Covid-19 infections:-

According to MoH, Category 1 is for patients with no symptoms; Category 2 is for patients with mild symptoms; Category 3 is for patients with pneumonia; Category 4 is for patients who require supplemental oxygen; and Category 5 is for the critically ill and need to be on ventilator support at the ICU.

Recovered cases:-

October 29 (2,541), October 30 (2,464), October 31 (2,833), November 1 (2,599), November 2 (2,696) and November 3 (3,120).

* Cumulative recovered cases as of November 3 stood at 4,843,468.

Active cases with probable infections:-

October 29 (30,702), October 30 (31,365), October 31 (31,436), November 1 (31,747), November 2 (33,018) and November 3 (34,609).

Breakdown in daily new cases (4,711):-

*state-by-state as of yesterday

* (+imported cases)

Three digit figures ― Selangor 1,609 (+0), Kuala Lumpur 1,168 (+0), Perak 389 (+2), Negri Sembilan 297

(+2), Penang 232 (+0), Sabah 215 (+0), Melaka 148 (+1), Kedah 135 (+0), Kelantan 127 (+1) and Putrajaya 111 (+0).

Two digit figures ― Pahang 78 (+1), Sarawak 75 (+0), Johor 60 (+0), Terengganu 41 (+0) dan WP Labuan 14 (+0).

One digit figure ― Perlis 5 (+0).

New record cases, imported cases, local transmission:

October 29 ― New cases 3,189; Cumulative cases 4,896,922; Imported cases 3

October 30 ― New cases 3,129; Cumulative cases 4,900,051; Imported cases 6

October 31 ― New cases 2,913; Cumulative cases 4,902,964; Imported cases 7

November 1 ― New cases 2,913; Cumulative cases 4,905,877; Imported cases 11

November 2 ― New cases 3,969; Cumulative cases 4,909,846; Imported cases 2

November 3― New cases 4,711; Cumulative cases 4,914,557; Imported cases 7

Record death cases are as below:-

*BID = Brought-in-Dead are cases outside the hospital and those brought to the hospital’s forensic department; positive Covid-19 cases after PT PCR tests conducted.

October 29 ― 1 (BID 0), October 30 ― 2 (BID 0), October 31 ― 9 (BID 1), November 1 ― 3 (BID 1), November 2 ― 2 (BID 0), November 3 ― 0 (BID 0).

*As of yesterday, Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 36,480 cases.

Global Covid-19 statistics

According to Worldometer, total Covid-19 cases globally stood at 636,866,858 cases from 635,047,235 cases during the previous week with 6,601,734 deaths (previously at 6,592,278). A total of 616,275,606 recovered cases were reported from 614,009,849 cases previously.

Some 228 countries are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and those in the top 10 of the list are the US, India, France, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Japan and Russia.

The breakdown of the top 10 nations (+ new record daily cases) is as follows:-

US 99,580,091 (+28,905)

India 44,657,149 (+no information)

France 36,890,626 (+42,025)

Germany 35,728,277 (+no information)

Brazil 34,887,505 (+4,573)

South Korea 25,717,277 (+46,870)

UK 23,898,489 (+no information)

Italy 23,531,023 (+no information)

Japan 22,500,313 (+67,473)

Russia 21,447,518 (+6,375)

Below is a breakdown of cumulative Covid-19 cases and (+new daily cases) among Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia:-

Vietnam 13th spot – 11,504,910 (+819)

Indonesia 20th spot – 6,507,610 (+4,951)

Malaysia 27th spot – 4,914,557 (+4,711)

Thailand 30th spot – 4,692,448 (+no information)

Philippines 38th spot – 4,006,635 (+782)

Singapore 46th spot – 2,115,621 (+3,511)

Myanmar 83rd spot – 632,014 (+85)

Brunei 110th spot – 241,044 (+no information)

Laos 113th spot – 216,260 (+3)

Cambodia 125th spot 125 – 137,995(+2)

Covid-19 background

The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s China country office was informed of cases of pneumonia that were detected in Wuhan on December 31, 2019. On January 7, 2020 the Chinese authorities confirmed that the newly detected novel coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-COV).

A study of the virus’ genetic sequence suggested similarities to that seen in snakes and bats. China health officials identified the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan as the source of the transmission of the coronavirus.

On February 11, 2020, WHO announced the official name of the virus, Covid-19, which is an acronym for coronavirus 2019 ― CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease.

On January 30, 2020, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency and on March 11, Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

WHO has described the Covid-19 outbreak as much more dangerous than the A H1N1 Influenza, also known as Swine Flu.

Swine Flu, which occurred between January 2009 and August 2010, infected more than 1.6 million people and caused 18,449 fatalities. It was first detected in Mexico and later in the United States in March 2009.

Covid-19 was detected in Malaysia on Jan 25, 2020, when three Chinese citizens, who had entered Malaysia through Johore from Singapore on January 23, were tested positive for the disease.

New variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus have since emerged in the United Kingdom (identified as B117) in September 2020, South Africa (501Y.V2) in October 2020 and India (B.1.617), also in October 2020.

Cumulatively, Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases have breached the one million mark as on July 25, with 1,013,438 cases. The first time daily cases reached the five-digit level was on July 13 with 11,079 cases.

WHO on November 26 designated a new variant of Covid-19, named Omicron, a variant of concern. It was first detected in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Scientists at the IHU have detected a new variant named B.1.640.2 at end-November last year, with 46 mutations on its spike protein and nicknamed it IHU.

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed its first case of an individual infected with ‘Flurona’, a term coined to describe the condition of being infected with Covid-19 and the seasonal flu simultaneously. (January 2, 2022).

April 1, 2022 ― Malaysia enters the transition to endemic phase of Covid-19 as an exit strategy that allows Malaysians to return to normalcy after almost two years of battling Covid-19.

May 1, 2022 ― On April 27, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the easing of several restrictions, which include the lifting of the requirement for check-ins on MySejahtera effective May 1. ― Bernama