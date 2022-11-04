Dapsy S’wak chief: PH going with youth in Miri, ushers new political era

MIRI (Nov 4): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to field its Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) state chief Chiew Choon Man for the Miri seat heralds a new political era for the coalition.

In stating this, Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee said his party fully supports Chiew’s candidacy, adding their election machinery is to do battle against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“This is an election for all and a new era for the youth. Youths are the real kingmaker, and we will go all out to help PKR retain the seat,” he said.

Hee expressed his gratitude to PH chairman and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for hearing the voice of the local youth in wanting a young candidate to be given the chance to represent Miri in parliament.

He also thanked Miri incumbent Dr Michael Teo for his dedication in serving the constituents for the past two terms.

Apart from GPS, Chiew is likely to face former Miri mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the coming polls.