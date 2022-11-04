Don: GPS may will 25-26 seats this general election

KUCHING (Nov 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will win 25 to 26 of 31 seats it in this parliamentary election (GE15), and the rest will be distributed between Democratic Action Party (DAP) and other challengers, said political scientist Datuk Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

By other challengers the academician from Universiti Putra Malaysia meant independents, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and or Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

The state ruling GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Jayum also said GPS’ sources of strength or lack of it would come from the three major racial groups in Sarawak, namely Malay-Melanau, Chinese and Dayaks.

“GPS would not be having problems in the Malay-Melanau seats. Their voters are well disciplined to vote along party line and follow the leaders.

“The Chinese will be spread between SUPP and DAP, with SUPP taking a bigger chunk this time around, a sort of punishment for the DAP for failing to deliver on many big promises made when they were part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. Besides, SUPP is making a rebound under its president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” he said.

“The Dayaks continue to be pawns in other peoples’ (political) game because they have weak leadership, particularly PRS, especially under the unelected Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and, plus the fact that there are internal revolts in the party as they jostle for positions in the post-JJM (former president, the late Tan Sri Dr James Masing) era. PRS candidates are (now) shaky in areas like Julau, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and or Selangau.

“Dayaks are too arrogant a people. They know they won’t do well but are slow to ask for help and get professionals to assist. This is unlike the Malays in Peninsular Malaysia. Unless Salang (GPS candidate in Julau) brings in new tactics of campaigning, he has nothing new to offer the Julau people in his attempt to wrest back former PRS seats.”

GPS candidate in Sri Aman, PRS Women chief Datuk Doris Sophia Brodie certainly needs to acclimatise herself to the rigorousness of real campaign, said Jayum.

All this while she is holding appointed posts being former senator and a political secretary to Sarawak Premier and, so this time it is not going to be easy to transition into elected office, Jayum said.