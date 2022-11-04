Don’t be influenced by matters outside S’wak, incumbent tells Limbang folk

LIMBANG (Nov 4): Datuk Hasbi Habibollah today reminded Limbang folk not to be influenced by matters outside of Sarawak but to instead focus all their votes in the 15th General Election (GE15) towards the continuous development of the people and state itself.

The Limbang incumbent said as Sarawakians, the only wise decision to make in the polls is to cast their votes for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure this vision can be materialised.

“Sarawakians must vote for GPS. There is no need for us to mess with what is happening in the Peninsula and Sabah but what we want is for GPS to have a strong voice in Parliament by winning all 31 seats contested in the election.

“No one else is to be blamed and everything that will happen here falls into our own hands as Sarawakians. Therefore, make a wise decision and vote for GPS for our future, especially the younger generation,” said the Deputy Minister of Rural Development in a brief speech at a welcoming ceremony at Limbang Airport here on Friday.

Earlier, Hasbi expressed his gratitude to GPS chairman, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for putting the trust in him to contest again in the Limbang seat.

“All 31 candidates selected by GPS are able to win with handsome victory in this election.

“We must prove to those who are watching GPS that we as a home-grown party and contesting for the first time in this general election is also able to accomplish proud achievement through your support and votes,” he added.