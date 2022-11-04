Dr Sim: Take good care of Sarawak by giving GPS bigger mandate

SIBU (Nov 4): The people should take good care of Sarawak by giving Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a greater mandate, said Dato Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, the coalition has been on its own since 2018.

“Tok Nan (the late former Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) once said take good care of Sarawak. We must therefore take good care of Sarawak and now is the best time to stand united and give our biggest mandate to GPS,” he said during the GPS General Mobilisation night for Lanang and Sibu parliamentary seats last night.

The Deputy Premier said political stability in Sarawak is vital through stronger support from the people, unlike what is happening in the peninsula.

“We do not want to have the situation in the peninsula where the jostling or power among the respective parties resulted in three governments in four years,” he said.

Dr Sim called on the people to come out in full force to vote for GPS candidates during polling day on Nov 19.

He described the Democratic Action Party (DAP) as bankrupt of ideas to develop the country.

“DAP had failed to implement many things it promised during the short-lived 22-month Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, such as the failure to recognise the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) and the abolition of tolls in the peninsula,” he said.

According to him, DAP leaders were merely taking their salary but did not bring development to the people.

“Just look at Sibu. What did DAP do to improve Sibu, which was under them all this time?” he questioned.

Among those present at the event were Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Phang and GPS’ potential candidates from SUPP Wong Ching Yong (Lanang) and Clarence Ting (Sibu).