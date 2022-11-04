EC: 100 nomination forms sold in Sarawak for GE15

KUCHING (Nov 4): A total of 100 nomination forms have been sold in Sarawak today for the 15th General Election, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He told The Borneo Post the 100 nomination forms were for all 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

“As of today (Nov 4), there have been 100 nomination forms sold in Sarawak,” he said in response to a question on the purchase of nomination forms in Sarawak.

For the record, a total of 295 nomination forms were sold in Sarawak in the previous general election.