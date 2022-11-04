EC: 129,034 Undi18 voters in Sarawak eligible to vote in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 4): Sarawak has recorded a total of 129,034 new voters aged 18 to 20 (Undi18) who are eligible to vote during the 15th general election (GE15).

According to an Election Commission (EC) infographic, they are among the 1,393,549 Undi18 voters throughout Malaysia as of October 2022.

This is out of 1,943,074 registered voters in Sarawak as of October 2022.

The total number of ordinary voters in the state is at 1,920,840 while its Army (plus spouses) voters are totalling 12,256, its Police (plus spouses) voters totalling 987, and those abroad made up another 102 voters.

The total number of voters aged 21 to 29 as of October 2022 in Sarawak is at 415,645; 30 to 39 (410,146); 40 to 49 (331,673), 50 to 59; (295,733); 60 to 69 (214,298); 70 to 79 (33,138) and; 90 and above (10,903).

Out of that figure, 50.21 per cent or 975,618 are male and 49.79 per cent or 967,456 female.

Out of the 31 parliamentary Sarawak seats, Miri recorded the most number of voters at 142,177 and the least number of voters is in Igan (28,213).

The total number of registered voters across the nation is at 21,173,638.