EC all geared up for GE15’s Selangau nomination process

SIBU (Nov 4): The Election Commission (EC) has been working round the clock to prepare facilities and handle the nomination of candidates for P214 Selangau constituency today (Nov 5).

“Everything is in full swing and preparatory works have been checked, including the designation layout of the Selangau Multipurpose Hall – of where the candidates, proposers and seconders are to be seated when the candidates file their nomination papers,” said election officer Inting Nyami when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He added that the EC had ensured that the nomination process adhere to the Malaysian election standards and operating procedures.

“Hopefully, the weather will be kind and clear tomorrow as we wait for the candidates to come to file their nomination papers,” he said.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in announcing the candidates at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here on Nov 3, had entrusted his political secretary Edwin Banta of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to reclaim the Selangau parliamentary seat from the opposition.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Nov 1 had announced Umpang Sabang as its candidate to contest the Selangau parliamentary seat under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.