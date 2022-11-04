GE15: Mohamaddin Ketapi says he won’t defend Lahad Datu seat

LAHAD DATU (Nov 4): Incumbent Lahad Datu Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi today announced that he would not defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Segama state assemblyman said he would focus on serving his constituents.

“I will continue with my duty as the Segama assemblyman by focusing on helping to improve the people’s standard of living. The people are burdened with the rising cost of living,” he said at a media conference here.

Previously, Mohamaddin expressed his readiness to defend the Lahad Datu seat on a Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) ticket.

During the GE14, he won the seat under a Parti Warisan ticket with a 6,401-vote majority defeating four other contenders. — Bernama