GE15: Provide more funds to Special Olympics, S’wak NGO calls on next federal govt

IT is hoped that the federal government, after the 15th general election (GE15), would provide more funding to the Special Olympics, said Special Olympics Sarawak (SO Sarawak) Kuching Chapter president Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain.

Elaborating, she expressed hope for the government to support in funding the sports for those with special needs.

“Please remember we are not the Paralympics, which is for the physically disabled.

“The Special Olympics is for those with intellectual disabilities like those with lower IQ, autism, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), Down Syndrome, and so on.

“The Special Olympics is a vehicle for these groups to enjoy and participate in sports , each with its own international rules,” she said yesterday when asked about her hopes for the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Dayang Mariani said the children would represent Malaysia at the World Summer Games in Berlin next year.

“We have our own fund to send these children out, but the federal government does not have any allocation for them.

“We are very grateful to the state (government) for always supporting us, but our counterparts in other states are not that lucky,” she disclosed.

SO Sarawak, an affiliate of Special Olympics International, is a NGO dedicated to providing sports training and competitions for persons with intellectual disabilities, giving them the opportunities to develop physical fitness, self-esteem and confidence, as well as to become productive and respected members of society.

The Special Olympics hosts over 30 Olympic-style individual and team sports and games including swimming, football, floor hockey, bowling, and athletics.