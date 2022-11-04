HDC probing collapsed ceiling at Darul Hana

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will investigate the incident of a collapsed ceiling at a house in the Darul Hana Housing Project here which happened on Thursday.

HDC chief executive officer Mohamad Asman Ahmad said the incident that went viral on social media did not cause any injury and repair work is underway.

“It is also understood that before the incident, heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the area,” he said in a statement today.

He added that continuous monitoring will be done at the best level to ensure safety of the residents.

At the same time, HDC requested cooperation from the residents and general public to not speculate on the incident.