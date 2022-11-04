Independent candidate Wilfred will bring change to Baram if given mandate

MARUDI (Nov 4): Wilfred Entika, an Independent candidate for Baram, today pledged to bring change to the constituency if given the mandate this 15th General Election (GE15).

The 64-year-old in a statement today said he was committed to leading the Baram community to fight poverty and create more job opportunities for the people to elevate their economy.

“Not only that, I will ensure more development for Baram — especially basic infrastructure in Baram,” he said.

Earlier today, Wilfred confirmed his intention to contest in Baram as he paid his deposits amounting RM15,000 at the district office here.

For the Baram seat, Gabungan Parti Sarawak has renominated incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau to defend the seat while Parti Keadilan Rakyat will be fielding its Sarawak chairman Roland Engan.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak will also be joining the fray and has picked its vice president Sawing Kedit to contest.