Ismail Sabri’s leadership admired through the eyes of the Indonesian media

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as the Ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia on August 21, 2021.

How does the Indonesian media see his leadership and personality?

The Indonesian media look up to the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who successfully changed his life from being the son of a rubber tapper to the country’s leader.

Watch Asro Channel on Youtube by Asro Kamal Rokan, a prominent Indonesian journalist, who is also the President of the Indonesian Association of Indonesian Journalists (ISWAMI), who showcases his perspective and experience of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. – Bernama