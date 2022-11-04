Jalan Kuching-Serian partially closed for maintenance from Nov 4-11

KUCHING (Nov 4): A stretch of the Jalan Kuching-Serian road will be partially closed from Nov 4-11 for maintenance works, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching Division.

It said in a notice today the affected stretch is from Mile 10 towards Mile 6 and from Mile 6 towards Mile 10.

“The road closure and detour will be implemented between 9pm to 5am to give space for heavy machinery to carry out the maintenance works.

“The road will be opened as soon as possible if the maintenance work can be completed early to facilitate traffic movement,” it said.

JKR Kuching also reminded road users to obey the safety signs prepared before and around the area involved, as well as to cooperate and obey the instructions of traffic controllers to facilitate traffic movement.

Road users are also advised to plan their journey carefully during the maintenance period.

JKR Kuching will inform any changes in date, time or area involved.

Any complaints or queries related to traffic flow there can be directed to the JKR Kuching Division office at 082-203400 or 011-51620097 during office hours.