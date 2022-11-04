Jalan Trusan Bypass in Lawas to be closed for GE15 nomination

LAWAS (Nov 4): Jalan Trusan Bypass will be closed tomorrow in order to facilitate the 15th General Election (GE15) nomination process.

The road will not be accessible from 6am onwards and road users are advised to use alternative routes.

Lawas police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement said the road closure is to facilitate the nomination process at Lawas District Council.

“The public, especially Lawas residents, are advised to plan their journey ahead and use alternative routes in order to reduce congestion,” he added.

Lawas police also seeks cooperation from the public to not park their vehicles along the stretch of the said road.

Enquiries can be directed to Lawas District Police Headquarters by calling 085-285311.