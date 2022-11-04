Julau set to see ‘rematch’ of GE14

COME the 15th general election (GE15), Julau is set to witness a ‘rematch’ between same candidates in GE14, but it is anticipated that the outcome might not be the same due to several influencing factors.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is GPS chairman, when announcing the coalition’s full list of candidates for GE15 yesterday named Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum as its candidate for Julau,

Incumbent Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, on the other hand, had indicated that he would defend the seat he won as an independent candidate in GE14 under his newly formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

The fact that both candidates would be contesting under new flags would make GE15 a totally different game compared to GE14.

In GE14, Salang contested on BN-PRS ticket and failed to defend the seat he had held for four consecutive terms in a straight fight with Sng who then contested as an Independent candidate.

It was generally acknowledged that the main reason why BN lost grip on Julau, dubbed as its stronghold, was the strong wind of change blowing across the constituency and that was proven on the eve of GE14 polling day.

Salang lost to Sng by 1,931 votes after garnering a total of 8,174 votes against 10,105 obtained by the latter.

But this time around, Salang, who is now PRS president, is contesting under GPS symbol and Sng, who is president of newly formed PBM, had indicated that he would be using his party’s symbol.

As local voters already had report cards on performances of both candidates, they could use it as reference for deciding who would deserve their votes – what and how much had Salang as a former MP, and Sng, an incumbent MP, had done for Julau – and both are under close scrutiny by the voters.