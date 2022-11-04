Kiew Nang Poh KRT holding e-Billing seminar on Nov 6

SIBU (Nov 4): The Kiew Nang Poh Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) will hold a e-Billing seminar at the Foochow Assocation at Jalan Salim here on Nov 6.

Its chairperson Kapitan Connie Loh said the seminar will be held from 9am to 11am and aims at showing the public how to register for e-Billing and how it would make life more convenient.

“With e-Billing, instead of having to travel all the way down physically to the town centre or shops to make payment for our bills, we can easily make the payment electronically,” she said.

Apart from e-Billing, there will also be a talk on rabies and dengue awareness which will be presented by Ministry of Health and Welfare officers.

After the seminar, Loh said there would be various interesting activities about dengue and rabies awareness.

She added the Sibu Municipal Council will also attend the seminar to say a few words.