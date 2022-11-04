Kuching Football Club thanks fans with free entry to quarter-final match

KUCHING (Nov 4): Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) is once again providing free entry to Stadium Negri in Petra Jaya here – this time for the local supporters to watch the home squad play against Sabah FC in the Malaysia Cup quarter-final match tomorrow (Nov 5).

In announcing the good news, KCFC chief executive officer Iswandi Ali Hassan regarded the move as a gesture of appreciation to the fans who had been very supportive of the team.

On the Kuching squad, he said he was very happy with their performance this season, adding that they had created history in all three tournaments – the Premier League, the FA Cup and most recently, the Malaysia Cup.

“Qualifying for the 2023 Super League on merit is our target this season. We also made it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FA Cup.

“This Saturday (tomorrow) is our debut in the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals,” he added.

The KCFC, added Iswandi, also wanted to share the joy with all the football fans and supporters in Sarawak, especially in Kuching.

Nonetheless, he appealed to all spectators to strictly abide by all rules and regulations when watching the game.

“Never break the rules in the stadium such as lighting up flares.”

KCFC advanced to the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals after eliminating Penang 4-3 on aggregate.