Kuching man fined RM5,000 for damaging smartphones in fit of rage

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 29-year-old man RM5,000 in default 10 months’ jail for flying into a fit of rage and consequently damaging three smartphones at a telecommunications service centre.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Lu Jin Peng on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, Lu committed the offence around 12 noon at a telecommunications service centre in Jalan Song on May 23 this year.

He is said to have entered the premises armed with a piece of wood, which he immediately used to hit the cabinets and smartphones on display.

After causing a commotion in the premises, Lu is said to have continued to vent his frustrations outside.

The telecommunications service centre estimated damages at RM8,897.

He was apparently outraged by an answer given to him by a staff member, who was unable to help him after his smartphone was hacked.

The premises manager lodged a police report and Lu was arrested on May 24.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Lu was unrepresented by counsel.