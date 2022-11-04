Man with brass knuckles at Sarawak Regatta lands in jail

KUCHING (Nov 4): An Indonesian man was sentenced to five years in jail and two strokes of the cane at the Sessions Court here today after he was found carrying brass knuckles at the Darul Hana Bridge while attending the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta at around 4.30pm on Oct 30.

Denly, 23, from Kalimantan Barat pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 in front of Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was detained by the police after they received a report from a member of the public who informed them of his suspicious behaviour.

The accused failed to produce a valid passport or travel documents upon inspection and it was later learnt that he had entered the country illegally.

For that offence, he was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which is punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in front of Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd@Mohd Yusoff and was sentenced to five months in jail and one stroke of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff and Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted in the two separate cases, while the accused was not represented by a counsel.