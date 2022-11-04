Merdeka Center: Malay voters’ preference for Pakatan rises by 3 percentage points

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): A survey conducted by independent pollster Merdeka Center has found that Malay voters who are inclined to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election (GE15) rose to 13 per cent on October 28 from 10 per cent back on May 31.

In comparison, Malay respondents who were inclined to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) declined from 40 per cent to 32 per cent in the same period.

Malay voters surveyed also showed declining inclination towards Perikatan Nasional (PN), with 22 per cent reporting they would vote for the coalition on May 31 but only 20 per cent on Oct 28.

Ethnic Chinese respondents demonstrated a strong preference for PH (47 per cent), with little interest in BN (5 per cent) and PN (1 per cent).

Indian voters meanwhile mainly supported PH (51 per cent) and BN (32 per cent) compared to PN (1 per cent), and had the highest number of voters who refused to vote (8 per cent).

The survey also found that no coalition at the moment possesses a clear simple majority as illustrated by voters’ preference.

Overall, 26 per cent of the voters surveyed indicated a preference for PH, 24 per cent would choose to vote BN, and 13 per cent backed PN.

A further 31 per cent were unsure of the party they would vote for while 4 per cent refused to cast a vote. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME