Miri field hospital project set to be completed by Feb 28 next year

MIRI (Nov 4): The Miri Field Hospital project is set to reach completion by Feb 28 next year.

Funded by the state government, the RM2.5 million facility would augment the services provided by the main Miri Hospital, said Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, the site initially housed the temporary field hospital to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

“It (field hospital) will have additional 100 beds, 50 for male patients and 50 for female patients.

“This (project) was, at that time, under SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee), and was approved to cater for Covid-19 patients.

“But when there’s no Covid-19, this field hospital can be used for ordinary patients,” said Lee when met during a visit to the project site at Miri Hospital today.

Adding on Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said the 100 new beds would complement the existing 349 in Miri Hospital.

“It is hoped that it (field hospital) would solve the problem of insufficient beds in Miri Hospital,” he said.

Accompanying the minister were Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, as well as city councillors Jeffery Phang and Karambir Singh.

During the visit, Lee also made a stop at Miri Hospital Blood Bank where he presented 10 units of SSD 480GB hard disks donated by his Senadin Service Center.

He said the hard disks meant to upgrade the blood bank’s laptops that had been used during its mobile donation drives.