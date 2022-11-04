Miri PKR candidate calls for gentleman contest

LAWAS (Nov 4): Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Sarawak chief Chiew Choon Man looks forward to a clean democratic contest with Gabungan Parti Sarawak(GPS)-Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) candidate Jeffery Pang and other candidates in the coming election for Miri seat.

He said this when asked to comment on the announcement of his main rival Jeffery as GPS-SUPP candidate for Miri by Sarawak Premier cum GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Kuching yesterday.

A local Mirian with a Master in Law degree, the 31-year-old Chiew said he respected his opponents vying to be elected as the next Miri MP this Nov 19 and he looked forward to a contest that brings out the best in a democracy.

“I appreciate my learned friend Jeffery sharing the same intention with me to serve the people. I hope we can have a gentleman competition in the coming election.

“Together, we let democracy glow in this country,” he told The Borneo Post after GPS had announced its list of candidates for the 31 seats in Sarawak.

Together with another lawyer Datuk Lawrence Lai Yew Son of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), all the three are newbies who are participating in a general election for the first time.

Chiew was named as Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate in Miri by the coalition’s supremo Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, a move which caught many unawares although insiders knew about it.

He replaced two-term Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, a party loyalist, who defeated Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew of SUPP in the two previous general elections.

The AMK Sarawak chief said he was inspired by the ‘People’s Tsunami’ in 2008 and PKR’s reform agenda in joining the party.

He studied at SJK Chung Hua Krokop, SMK Chung Hua Miri and SMK Lopeng Tengah in Miri before studying law at Universiti Utara Malaysia in Kedah.

He graduated in 2016 and was admitted as a certified lawyer two years later. In 2020, he obtained Master of Laws degree from Universiti Malaysia.

Together with another lawyer, he opened a law firm. Among the legal issues that have been resolved by Chiew are helping victims whose identity is misused to carry out fraud, demanding for fair compensation for farmers evicted from government land, and resolving various disputes among the general public.

From 2017 to 2021, Chiew assisted Selayang MP William Leong in Selangor in carrying out tasks in the area, organising programmes, and had the opportunity to participate in and understand Parliament’s affairs such as the drafting of laws, policy debates and bringing people’s issues to Parliament.

He returned to Miri to run various programmes such as forums, social activities and providing daily assistance to the needy.

Chiew says he has faith in the reform agenda but is aware that it will take time and commitment.