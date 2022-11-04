Mohamaddin not defending Lahad Datu seat

LAHAD DATU (Nov 4): Incumbent Lahad Datu Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi on Friday announced that he would not defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Mohamaddin said he made the decision due to the political situations in the country.

“I have looked at the overall political situation and decided not to defend Lahad Datu,” he said at a media conference here on Friday.

The Segama state assemblyman said he would focus on serving his constituents.

“I will continue with my duty as the Segama assemblyman by focusing on helping to improve the people’s standard of living. The people are burdened with the rising cost of living,” he said.

Previously, Mohamaddin expressed his readiness to defend the Lahad Datu seat on a Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) ticket.

During the GE14, he won the seat under a Parti Warisan ticket with a 6,401-vote majority defeating four other contenders.

He later joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Oct 2021 and eight months later, quit to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).