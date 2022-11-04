Over 700 expected to contest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Over 700 candidates in Sabah are expected to file their nomination papers today for the 25 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Election Commission (EC) has sold 716 forms in Sabah, the highest in the country.

As of Friday, a total of 4,326 nomination forms for the GE15 have been snapped up nationwide.

According to statistics released by the EC on Friday, 3,036 of the nomination forms are for parliamentary seats, while 1,290 forms were for state seats.

Sabah recorded the most number of forms sold for parliamentary seats at 716, followed by Perak (326), Selangor (266), Kelantan (262), Johor (253), Penang (219), Kuala Lumpur/ Putrajaya (163), Kedah (150), Pahang (144), Terengganu (118), Sarawak (100), and Melaka (73).

Perlis, which has only three parliamentary seats, recorded the purchase of 52 nominations forms for parliamentary candidates, which is higher than Negeri Sembilan, which has eight parliamentary seats but recorded purchase of only 24 forms so far

According to the statement, the EC headquarters in Putrajaya recorded sales of 170 nomination forms.

On the sale of the nomination forms for state seats, Perak recorded the highest at 654, followed by Pahang (422), and Perlis (153). Sixty-one nomination forms were sold at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya

The nomination of candidates is scheduled for today nationwide for the 222 parliamentary seats and 59 state seats in Perak, Pahang (42) and Perlis (15).

The nomination of candidates for Bugaya state by-election in Sabah will also be held at the same time.

The period for submission of the nomination papers is between 9 am and 10 am at 222 nomination centres located at, among other places, district offices, community halls and school halls.

The Election Commission set Nov 19 for polling and Nov 15 for early voting.

The campaign period is set for 14 days, starting today after the announcement of candidates contesting in the polls until 11.59 pm on Nov 18.