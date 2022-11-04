Padawan cops raid three cryptocurrency mines

KUCHING (Nov 4): Padawan police have called on those with information on cryptocurrency mining being conducted illegally to come forward.

District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said this is to avoid any incidents of wire tampering or electricity theft, which could cause fires and outages in the surrounding areas.

“Yesterday, we uncovered a total of 172 mining machines from three commercial premises at Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Kuching-Serian,” he said in a statement today.

He said the premises were raided at 10.30am, 12.47pm, and 4.04pm to provide assistance to Sesco.

Besides the mining machines, Sesco also seized nine routers, three internet modems, one laptop, two desktop computers, and electrical cables.

At the first premises, Abang Zainal said 45 mining machines were found followed by 60 machines at the second and 67 machines at the third premises.

Police have yet to make any arrests as all of the premises were vacant during the raid.

“All of the items were seized and handed over to Sesco for further action under Section 33(3) of the Sarawak Electricity Ordinance.