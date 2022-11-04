Para Sukma: Sarawak swimmers collect two golds, smash national, meet records

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): The Sarawak swimming team finally captured two gold medals on Day 2 of the Para Sukma XX MSN at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil here today, thanks to Galang Jabai and Rusdianto Rusmadi.

Galang, 35, not only won the Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 by clocking 1:56.93, but he also shattered the meet record of 2:14.83 set by Kelvin On Kai Bin of Selangor in 2018, as well as the national record of 2:14.83 also by On.

Bagging the silver medal was Shahafiq Abullah of Sabah who recorded 2:01.87, while Sarawak’s Jack Kampung took the bronze after registering 3:35.36.

“I am very happy and proud to win this gold today as this is for Sarawak. Furthermore, l broke the meet and the national records which to me, is indeed a great achievement,” said Galang.

Rusdianto, 28, contributed the second gold medal from the Men’s 100m breaststroke S7-8 in a record time of 1:25.35, also shattering the meet and national records.

The meet’s previous record time was 1:38.16 set by Kwong Kong Thye of Sarawak in 2010, while the old national record of 1:25.91 was set by James Wong Thien Yu of Selangor in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak contingent also bagged the silver medals from the Men’s 4x100m freestyle team of Zhen Wee Kho, Muhd Zia Shamril Anuar, Rizzatul Murtaza Mahmud and Jin Ping Ting; Sallehin Pandita (Men’s 100m freestyle S6), Donny Jaranding (Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB13), Julius Jeranding (Men’s 100 pm Breaststroke SB12) and Sereen Lulong Jawi (Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB14).

The bronze medals were collected by Sereen in Women’s 50m Breaststroke SB14, Galang in Men’s 100m Freestyle S7, and Ardiles Benson in Men’s 100m Freestyle S7.

Team manager Sabariah Hamid was full of praise for Galang and Rusdianto, commending the two for having done well to lift the name of Sarawak by breaking two national records.

“We captured two gold, five silver and four bronze medals today and after two days of competition we have collected two gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals,” she told The Borneo Post.

“More events will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday so we hope that the golden performance by Galang and Rusdianto would inspire others to win more gold medals for Sarawak.”