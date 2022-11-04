Pasai Siong longhouse residents want their water issue resolved fast

SIBU (Nov 4): Residents of a longhouse in Pasai Siong here are believed to have been facing interrupted water supply for about a week.

They aired their grievances to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is eyeing the Sibu parliamentary seat, during a visit to the affected area yesterday.

According to a PSB statement, Pasai Siong is located near Sibu proper and the residents have brought up the water supply issue to the authority but no action has been taken, so far.

“The longhouse in Pasai Siong has been facing water supply issue which has adversely affected the residents’ daily chores,” said the statement.

During the visit, several residents took turns to voice their grievances and suggestions to resolve the matter.

They lamented that the interrupted water supply has gravely affected their daily lives.

“We cannot cook as usual, and because of this we cannot even have proper meals. We cannot wash and take our shower, and this has caused great inconveniences especially to those who need to travel to the town areas to work. It’s not hygienic when they cannot have shower,” said the statement quoting the residents.

Several residents said they sometimes had to go to the rivers to wash when the water supply failed, but rivers do dry up at times.

Others said they had readied several pails to harvest rainwater, but sometimes rainfall was not enough to meet the needs.

As such, the residents hoped that the authority would step in to resolve the matter as soon as possible so that they could have their life back.