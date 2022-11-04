Premier dines at Sibu’s MUC food court to delight of patrons, stallholders

SIBU (Nov 4): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg dined at the MUC food court here last night.

His presence caused much excitement among patrons and stallholders, with many seen greeting Abang Johari and taking selfies with him.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai.

“Tonight’s function is just a ‘santai’ (unceremonious time) for the Premier to have a meal with the people at MUC food court.

“And of course, a chance for people to meet with the Premier ahead of the campaigning period while enjoying their food,” said Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman.

Trader Rusdi Sirad, 63, described Abang Johari’s time at the food court as unforgettable.

“Traders here are all very happy to see the Premier of Sarawak coming to MUC food court.

“He is a people-centric leader, constantly on the ground to understand the needs of the people,” said Rusdi.

He also enjoyed brisk business thanks to the big crowd at the food court.