Sarawak aspires to be in the lead in renewable energy

KUCHING (Nov 4): Sarawak wants to be in the lead for renewable energy in Asia and maintains at least 60 per cent renewable energy capacity mix by 2030.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said Sarawak’s desire to achieve 600,000 tonnes of carbon emission reduction through mobility electrification could be achieved with the cooperation of all relevant parties.

“For that reason, the Sarawak government has established Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability which is led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It will face the challenges of global climate change, besides generating income from a new economy through green energy,” said Dr Hazland at the Green Future Conference 2022 at Borneo Cultural Museum today.

He also praised the participants for their commitment to step into the future.

“Such efforts are in line with our government’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals under the United Nations (UN),” he said.

Earlier, Dr Hazland was at the conference as a panel taking on the topic of ‘Innovation and Sustainability – Current Issues, Challenges and Future Directions’.

Deputy controller of Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board Paul Bond Chamberlin and president of Sarawak Small and Medium Enterprise Association Jordan Ong were also present.

The conference was organised by Ethos Connect International Consulting Sdn Bhd and supported by Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak Business Events, Intertek, Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS), Curtin University Malaysia, Sarawak Energy and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre.