Sarawak-based companies eye infrastructure projects in West Kalimantan

This computer-generated imagery shows a design illustration of Indonesia’s future presidential palace in East Kalimantan, as part of the country’s relocation of its capital from Jakarta to a site 2,000 kilometres away on Borneo Island that will be named “Nusantara”. — AFP photo

JAKARTA (Nov 4): At least seven companies from Sarawak have expressed interest in pursuing infrastructure projects in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province.

Junaidi Sahadam, executive chairman of Kuching-based infrastructure development company, Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd, said the projects included the Pontianak-Singkawang toll road and hybrid solar power.

“Many big business potentials are waiting to be tapped in the province, particularly in its capital Pontianak,” he told the Indonesian news agency Antara.

Junaidi led a delegation from the seven Sarawak-based companies to meet with Pontianak mayor Edi Rusdi Kamtono at his office on Thursday.

The Indonesian government is reportedly planning the development of a second toll road on Kalimantan Island, connecting Pontianak and Kijing International Seaport.

The road will support the industrial area development plan that accommodates commodity distribution, such as palm oil and bauxite.

The total straight line distance between Kuching, Sarawak and Kijing, in the area between Singkawang and Mempawah, is 261 kilometres.

According to Junaidi, Indonesia’s solar power programme was also attractive since a hybrid solar system is a reliable renewable energy source for remote areas in the province. – Bernama

