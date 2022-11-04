Sarawak CP warns political parties, supporters not to cause public disorder

KUCHING (Nov 4): Political parties and their supporters have been warned to not to create provocations that may cause public disorder in Sarawak throughout the election period.

“The political parties and their supporters should instead use their democratic rights intelligently instead of trying to provoke their opponents,” Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri told a press conference at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters this morning.

He said although there have been no reports of hotspot seats or areas, the police will still carry out their duties diligently, especially in seats that have seen an increase of new voters such as Lambir, Santubong, and Tupong.

The police will also give extra attention to areas that are densely populated such as in cities and major towns, he said.

“However, based on past elections, the Sarawak police have also not come across any untoward incidents and major issues,” he said.

Mohd Azman also advised social media users not to share unverified information or posts.

“For those who will be travelling back to their hometowns to vote, please drive safely especially during this monsoon season as the weather can be unpredictable,” he added.

Earlier, Mohd Azman flagged-off 76 police officers who will be stationed in all districts to assist during the election period.

Sarawak police will mobilise 3,667 personnel for nomination day tomorrow; 2,979 personnel during the whole campaign period; 3,417 personnel during early voting on Nov 15; and 7,701 personnel for polling day on Nov 19.

Selected roads surrounding nomination centres in Limbang, Serian, Bau, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman, Saratok, Kuching, Sarikei, Padawan, Miri, Lawas, and Kanowit will be closed to traffic.