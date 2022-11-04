Sarawak’s aesthetic gymnasts win medals at AGG World Cup Finals TUAH Malaysia

KUCHING (Nov 4): Four young gymnasts from the Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Association (SAGGA) did the state proud at the AGG World Cup Finals TUAH Malaysia at Melawati Stadium in Selangor recently.

The team Jewels of Borneo comprising Qaisara Watiqah Valqis (SMK Bako), Joan Chai Rou Yan (CHMS No.1), Vernice Lee Ke Xuan (CHMS No. 3), and Joanne Wong Tze Ling (CHMS No. 4) competed in the Junior Programme of the TUAH Malaysia and MAGGA Cup, where they captured the silver medals in both categories.

The AGG World Cup Finals TUAH Malaysia is a series of competitions consisting of TUAH Competition, MAGGA Cup, Asian Championships, World Cup, and Challenge Cup.

It was hosted and organised by Malaysian Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (MAGGA) and involved 700 gymnasts from 20 countries, including 200 from Malaysia.

Apart from Malaysia, nine other Asian countries including Japan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, India, and Taiwan took part part in the competition.

Other participating countries included Canada, the US, and Australia, while European countries listed in the competition included France, Ukraine, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

“It’s a good exposure for first physical competition. I’m very proud of our gymnasts and all support from our association. Without our association’s support, we wouldn’t get the current result,” eam manager and SAGGA vice president Dr Shahkizza Mohd Jefry told The Borneo Post.

“To cover the expenses needed for our team to be flown over to West Malaysia for the competition, we raised funds by selling team t-shirts as well as approaching local businesses for sponsorship. Parents, supporters, and the association members themselves contributed too.”

Shahkizza said SAGGA is still working on raising more funds to further develop the sport.

“We also welcome more clubs, studios, and dance instructors to join us and set up AGG classes in their respective studios. AGG being a team sport, it develops cooperation amongst gymnasts, discipline, sacrifices, and teamwork,” she added.

SAGGA was registered in November 2019. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, physical activities were put to a complete halt and had to move online.

Its goal is to provide support and opportunities for the gymnasts to actively compete both locally and internationally, groom new coaches, judges and AGG teams in the state.

In March this year, Sarawak had three national judges and coaches.

The association is managed by the main committee members ranging from AGG coaches, judges, dentist, doctor, teacher, and freelancers.