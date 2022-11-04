Sebuyau hornet attack victim buried in muslim cemetery with family’s consent, says officer

KUCHING (Nov 4): A 42-year-old man who died after he was attacked by a swarm of hornets in Sebuyau on Oct 25 was buried in the Bukit Berangan Muslim cemetery with the consent of his family members, the State Islamic Department (Jais) Samarahan divisional officer Bahrin Kawi said.

Refuting the claim that the man’s body was forcibly taken away from his family and buried in the cemetery, he said the deceased’s personal documents stating that he is a Muslim and the consent of his family had allowed Jais to bury him as a Muslim.

“If we do not have the black and white, we would not have taken his body to be buried according to the Muslim rites. Moreover, his family, including his brother who is a senior government servant, allowed the Jais Samarahan to take over the burial,” he said.

Bahrin added that the government department where the deceased had worked also confirmed that he was a Muslim after he married a Malay woman with whom he had two children.

“When we informed the family including his mother, his brother and his children aged 17 and 15 respectively last Wednesday, they agreed that the deceased buried according to his Muslim faith.

“Therefore, we abide and proceeded as according to their request and prepared his body for Muslim burial, even his family was at the Simunjan mosque when we bathed the body and prayed. The family only requested that the body be brought back home for a night, before the burial on Friday, which we allowed,” Bahrin said.

He pointed out that the deceased’s family members also attended the burial at the Muslim cemetery.

“Many of his Muslim and non-Muslim relatives came. Coincidentally, his late father who is a Muslim convert and had passed away, is also buried here (Bukit Berangan Muslim cemetery),” he said.

Earlier, Global Human Rights Federation (Malaysia) deputy secretary Peter John Jaban claimed that Jais had gone to the deceased’s wake and snatched his corpse from his grieving family members while they were preparing to bury him according to their customs and traditions.

“The only thing that should matter on death is the wishes of the deceased and his family. His faith should be his choice, and indeed his right, and the authorities should be allowing families to grieve in peace.

Identifying the deceased as his cousin, Peter claimed that following a post-mortem on Oct 27, the doctor issued a death certificate using the deceased’s birth name, and his body was released to his mother, current wife and his children who gathered family and friends together to grieve.

Then he said, at around 9.30am the following day, six members of Jais came to the house and seized the body forcibly and all the family could do was follow behind as they watched their loved one interred in the cemetery.

Peter also said apart from his cousin’s marriage to a Malay woman (second marriage), the late Hardy had his first ‘adat’ marriage to a Dayak and now his third wife is also a Dayak.