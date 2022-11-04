Sri Aman longhouse folk escape soil erosion unscathed

KUCHING: Thirty-three longhouse folk, including a seven-year-old boy, in Melugu Tengah, Sri Aman escaped unscathed after their longhouse was hit by a wall of mud following soil erosion at 5.30am on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the soil erosion occurred at the rear of the longhouse and damaged three units of the longhouse.

From Bomba’s observation, cracks could be seen on two of the unit’s toilet, bathroom and kitchen walls.

All three units were said to be inundated from rain and mud water with a depth of about 10 centimetres.

Bomba said they also advised the longhouse chief to move to a safe location but their advice was turned down by the longhouse chief.

They also advised longhouse folks to contact them and move out immediately if they experienced continuous heavy rainfall in the area.