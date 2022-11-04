The Borneo Post puts GE15 spotlight on Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Borneo Post will provide comprehensive coverage of the 15th general election (GE15) with a special focus on parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak.

With 25 seats in Sabah and 31 in Sarawak, the Borneo states will play a crucial role in determining the make-up of the next federal parliament.

As the largest English daily in Borneo, The Borneo Post will endeavour to bring the top elections stories, headlines, videos, and more on the candidates, campaigning, and issues in constituencies in Sabah and Sarawak as well as nationally

With the wide reach of its newspaper, website, and social media pages, The Borneo Post strives to keep constituents updated so that they will be well-informed when exercising their rights as citizens at the ballot box on November 19.

On nomination day, readers can expect the latest updates on candidates who will be contesting the 56 seats in East Malaysia.

The Borneo Post’s website will have a dedicated page listing candidates for all the constituencies in Sabah and Sarawak tomorrow, and the results of the election on November 19.

On polling day, follow The Borneo Post’s Twitter account for live updates on the results.

