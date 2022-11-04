Transforming Sibu Jaya on the cards, says Premier

SIBU (Nov 4): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be able to transform Sibu just like he did in transforming Sibu Jaya into what it is today.

He said many development plans were already in place including new roads connecting Sibu Jaya with Kong Yit Khim, a road connecting Jalan Aman roundabout to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, a road connecting Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and Jalan Teku Pasai Siong to Kemunyang area.

He also said the Salim-Kong Yit Khim road would be changed to dual carriageway, while Bukit Assek and the central part of Sibu would also be developed.

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, said this was not just mere talk as the GPS government will be able to implement all the plans.

“Trust me, it will take time though. I have commissioned consultants both local and international who have done projects in Holland, Denmark and Singapore. They are going to plan something for Sibu. But it will take time.

“But our aspiration for Sibu is we want it to be a tourist destination like Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It will take a lot of funds, but over a period of time, we can develop Sibu,” he said at the Sarawakku Sayang 2022 programme at the civic centre here today.

He said when he was the minister of housing, he already had the vision of transforming Sibu Jaya.

Now that Sibu Jaya has been transformed into a vibrant town, he said he wants the same transformation for Sibu.

“If I can transform Sibu Jaya, I am sure, we as a team, can transform Sibu,” he added.

He believed the wind of change is blowing for Sibu, and thus urged the voters to vote for GPS candidates Clarence Ting (Sibu) and Wong Ching Yong (Lanang) to represent Sarawak in parliament.

He is confident that the future of Sarawak and Sibu would be brighter for the future generation.

He also said the GPS government had achieved so many things already, including getting back its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), building bridges connecting every part of Sarawak, increasing the state revenue and many more.

He also said GPS would aspire to build a Sarawak dream for its people and turn the state into a developed state by 2030.

“The people have already recognised that Sarawak has good policy on energy. Put Sibu in the mainstream. Send all 31 GPS candidates to parliament.”

Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who also spoke at the function, urged Sibu folk not to be emotional and instead put their trust in the GPS leadership.

Later at the function, Abang Johari gave RM1.5 million to two Chinese primary schools here, namely SJK(C) Kiew Nang and SJK(C) Dung Sang.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng were among those present at the function.