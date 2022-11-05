272 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah recorded 272 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 14.57 positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said eight districts reported double-digit infections in the past 24 hours.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded 66 cases, Papar 42, Sandakan 26, Lahad Datu 24, Keningau 19, Penampang 13, Putatan 10 and Tawau.

“Meanwhile, Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kunak and Nabawan did not record any case,” he said.

From the 272 cases, 270 are in Category 1 and 2, one patient in Category 3 and the other one in Category 4.