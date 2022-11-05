8,000 litres of subsidised diesel seized, two arrested in Miri raid

LIMBANG (Nov 5): Two men were arrested as 8,000 litres of subsidised diesel was seized by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) during a raid on a premises near Sungai Baong banks in Miri on Thursday.

Head of KPDNHEP Miri Joe Azmi Jamil, said the two suspects aged 39 and 49, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

Also seized during the operation was a floating barge and a lorry tanker filled with diesel.

“We found a lorry which is believed to have been used to obtain subsidised diesel fuel from gas stations around Miri before having it transferred to a storage tank on the floating barge.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the premises did not have any documentation from the supply controller in regards to the ownership of the diesel,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possession of controlled items without the controller’s permission, read together with Section 21 of the same Act.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM101,450 which includes the value of the controlled goods at RM11,450 and other seized items worth around RM90,000.

“Fuel samples have also been taken for analysis purposes and further investigation,” he added.