MIRI (Nov 5): Sibuti incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who is from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), will again face a three-cornered fight for the seat.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate is being challenged by Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak president Bobby William and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) women chief Zulhaidah Suboh.

Returning officer for the seat, Siti Rohanie Yusuf, who is the Miri District Officer announced their candidacy at the Bekenu Community Hall at 12.14pm.

MORE TO COME