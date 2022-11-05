Azis says he has edge over his four challengers

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Incumbent for the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency, Datuk Azis Jamman, will be challenged by four candidates in this 15th General Election (15GE).

He will face BN’s Datuk Yakub Khan, Pejuang’s Yusof Kunchang, Parti KDM’s Jumardie Lukman and PH’s Mustapha Sakmud.

Confirmation of the five contestants was announced by returning officer Abdul Mukti at 10.40am on Saturday.

Azis who won the seat with a majority of 12,984 votes in the 14GE, was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at 8.18am followed by Mustapha, Yusof, Yakub and Jumardie.

They were each accompanied by their supporters up to the designated area as only authorised personnel were allowed within 50 metres of the nomination centre in Kingfisher here.

Azis told a press conference after the nomination that his four years as Sepanggar Member of Parliament gives him an advantage over his challengers.

“I leave it to the wisdom of the constituents but I am confident that Warisan’s chance of winning back the Sepanggar seat is very bright. In fact we are not looking only at Sepanggar, we are also looking at Sabah in general.

“This election will see Sabah and Sarawak becoming the determining force on which party forms the federal government. And because of this I am confident the rakyat in Sabah will give opportunity to the party they feel can be their voice at the parliament level,” said Azis.

Meanwhile, Yakub said that his message to the Sepanggar constituents is that in order to enjoy stability and prosperity, we need stable politics.

The Karambunai assemblyman said he will be going down to the ground to meet the voters and engaging with them as well as relaying to them his intention and vision if he is elected as their Member of Parliament.

On wrestling away the seat from Warisan, Yakub said that looking at the current political landscape, it can be done.

Based on BN’s track record in the past by-elections as well as Melaka and Johor state elections, the trend showed that the rakyat’s support had returned to BN, he pointed out.

When asked why he accepted the challenge to contest in Sepanggar, Yakub said that while BN/Umno has many leaders with calibre in the constituency, the party’s president decided that it should be him.

“As a member of the party which I have been fighting since the day I became a member, of course I rose to the challenge and accepted the offer for the sake of continuing BN and GRS’ struggles in Sabah,” he said.

Yusof is a man of few words and all he had to say to the media was that all voters, especially the newly registered voters must come out to vote on November 19.

For Jumardie, who was former Warisan Sepanggar youth leader, his aspiration is to help as many people as possible and develop the country.

“We use parliament to voice out the grouses of the people and this is what I want to do for the rakyat in Sepanggar,” said Jumardie who is contesting for the first time in an election.

To the young voters in Sepanggar, he urged them to study the political situation in the country first before making their decision on who they want to vote for.

“This is not Hari Raya but piliharaya (election) to elect the leader(s) who will lead the country and assist our rakyat in Sabah,” he said.

Mustapha said he was asked by the party’s central leadership to contest in Sepanggar because it wanted to bring a message of change to the constituents.

“The agenda now is to elect the Prime Minister and we need one that can develop and strengthen the country’s economy. We have no other choice other than Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” said Mustapha.

“Even though I am considered as ‘the new kid on the block’ I have gone down to the ground and heard from the grassroots themselves that they want to see change and Datuk Seri Anwar as Prime Minister,” he said.

His advice to first-time voters is, “you are the reflection of the country’s future. Your votes will reflect what the county will be in the future so choose the best (and) we need to elect Datuk Seri Anwar as Prime Minister, then we can see the changes.”