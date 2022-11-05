Bandar Kuching: No DAP-GPS straight fight as Voon joins fray but for PSB

KUCHING (Nov 5): Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency is set to be a three-cornered fight.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, who is contesting under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket, was first to arrive at the nomination centre at 8.35am.

He filed his nomination papers at 9.04am.

He was proposed by Lee Si Sia and seconded by Lim Sing Yee.

Dr Kelvin Yii of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) was next to file his nomination papers at 9.08am.

The Bandar Kuching incumbent, who arrived at the nomination centre at 8.46am, was accompanied by proposer Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and seconder Choo Chiew Jun.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Tay Tze Kok was the last to arrive at 9.08am.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Youth chief’s arrival at the nomination centre at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall was a grand affair as he was accompanied by a throng of supporters, which included Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and SUPP Kuching chairperson Datuk Lily Yong.

He filed his nomination papers at 9.13am.

His proposer and seconder were Lucas Yong Kuet Chung and Bong Lian Huan respectively.

Returning officer Zainab Marzali announced the candidates at 11.48am.

She said no nomination papers were rejected.