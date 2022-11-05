Chong: GE15 battle between the poor and the elite

KUCHING (Nov 5): Stampin incumbent Chong Chieng Jen (PH-DAP) believes the people will take into consideration the fact that this is an election to elect a federal government.

He also said GE15 is ‘a battle between the 99 per cent and the one per cent’ and ‘a battle between good governance and corruption’.

“The 99 per cent comprises people who are suffering and feeling the pinch of high inflation and escalating costs of living while the one per cent are the elites, the governing elites and their close circle of friends who do not feel the pinch and do not feel the pain of the high costs of living.

“That is why there are policies like Bank Negara increasing interest rate that translates to higher installment payment for house purchasers and car loan borrowers. In Sarawak, you see policies favouring the developers at the expense of the people. That is why houses in Sarawak are so unaffordable. These are all issues that affect the 99 per cent of the people,” he told reporters when met after the nomination of Stampin candidates at Padawan Municipal Council today.

Chong also mentioned the uncontrolled rate of inflation, saying when Pakatan Harapan was the government, the inflation rate was kept below one per cent.

“When PN, BN, GPS took over we are suffering an inflation of more than four per cent. This has a lot to do with government policies.

“That’s why I say that PN, BN, GPS is a government that favours the one per cent, while PH represents the 99 per cent,” he added.

On the ‘battle between good governance and corruption’, Chong said it is obvious why there is an early election at this time.

He said if there were no election, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be in court facing his corruption charges, which was set for hearing this week but adjourned to next year because of the election.

“A vote for GPS is an endorsement of Umno and a helping hand for Zahid to get off the hook.

“The battle is clear, and the choice is for the people to decide,” he said.

Chong will be facing GPS candidate Lo Khere Chiang and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Lue Cheng Hing, who is contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket as part of a local Opposition coalition.

On his opponent Lo, who is PMC chairman, Chong questioned his ability to juggle so many roles without neglecting his existing duties.

“My only question for him is ‘why so greedy?’ If you look at the sitting days of parliament, it’s about 60 to 80 days a year, sometimes 90 or 100 days. All those days you must be in parliament to participate in the debates.

“How are you going to run the council as chairman? When you’re in Kuala Lumpur, that’s it. You can’t sit here. Are you going to delay all the documentations that require your signature? Why so greedy?”.

On whether he sees this election as his biggest challenge and whether he is confident in defending his seat, Chong said every election is a ‘tough challenge’.

“We up against the machinery, the money, and even media control. Now there is even social media spun by cybertroopers.

“I will leave it to the people of Stampin to make the decision,” he said.