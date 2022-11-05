CM Hajiji condemns violence, disorder during GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor condemns any form of violence and disorder during the 15th general election (GE15).

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman thus called on the public, especially supporters of any party, not to be too emotional and to remain calm so that the election process runs smoothly.

Hajiji was commenting on the incident that happened this morning at the candidate nomination center in Tenom, where a riot was alleged to have occurred after the nomination of the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) President Datuk Peter Anthony was rejected.

Hajiji urged the authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.