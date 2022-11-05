Contest in Puncak Borneo sees mentor being up against protégés

KUCHING (Nov 5): Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin has no qualms about facing former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) comrades, Diog Dios and Iana Akam, in this 15th general election (GE15).

Willie, who is fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) this time, will be up for a three-cornered fight with Diog representing Pakatan Harapan (PH)-PKR, and Iana who is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“I brought them into PKR Sarawak,” said Willie, 47, who is now with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), when met at the nomination centre in Siburan today.

“We cannot deny that this is a democratic principle, where any individual or any party interested in contesting has the right to do so. I hope all the supporters could see my sincerity and my work, as well as the achievements that I have brought to Puncak Borneo.

“Yes, I understand that there are many things that we have not achieved and implemented fully, but we will continue the work.

“To Iana and Diog, I accept this challenge as a healthy democratic challenge.”

In his remarks, Diog anticipated a close, but healthy, fight between him and his two former comrades.

“I acknowledge that Willie and Iana are my seniors (in politics) and they have more experience than I do, but that does not mean the game is over for me.

“I believe PH can wrest the seat, which it won through Willie (when he was still in PKR Sarawak) in the last general election,” he said.

He also said PH could bank on Undi18 (voters aged between 18 and 20) to achieve victory not just in Puncak Borneo, but also in other areas across the country.

“Based on recent studies, the majority those under Undi18 are on our side.

“I believe with the help from Undi18 voters, PH will form the next federal government after GE15,” said Diog, 55, who is also PKR Sarawak vice-chairman II.

For Iana, 47, said the three of them went separate ways after the fall of PH.

On her candidacy for Puncak Borneo, she said: “I’m here because Tomson Ango withdrew last minute as a Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate.”