CP: Nomination day goes smoothly in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 5): The police have not received any reports of untoward incidents at all 31 nomination centres today, said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He also thanked all agencies involved in the nomination process.

“I would like to thank the political parties, supporters and candidates for their cooperation,” said Mohd Azman in a statement.

Earlier, Mohd Azman spoke to reporters at the nomination centre for the Santubong seat and said the police would take appropriate legal action against any individuals found causing public disorder.

He also reminded nominees and incumbents contesting in GE15 to hold their campaigns with sensitivity and intelligence.

For the Kuching district police, a total of 63 senior officers and 268 personnel were stationed at the Petra Jaya, Santubong and Bandar Kuching nomination centres.

Mohd Azman added the police will continue to monitor and station personnel to ensure the democratic process can be held smoothly.

“We hope this will continue during the campaigning period and also on polling day,” he added.

Also present during the visits were State Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.