BAU (Nov 5): Mas Gading incumbent Mordi Bimol of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) will defend the seat in a three-cornered fight.

Contesting against him are Lidang Disen from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Ryan Sim Min Leong from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Returning officer Anielia Siam confirmed these three candidates had successfully submitted their papers at 12.11 noon at Bau Civic Centre.

MORE TO COME