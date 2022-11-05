Every candidate has fighting chance to be elected, says Yee

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Debutant Yee Tsai Yiew believes every candidate has a fighting chance to be elected as the Kota Kinabalu member of parliament.

Making her electoral debut in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), Yee who is representing Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), one of the parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), vowed her best in the five-cornered contest.

“Personally, I think everyone has a fighting chance and all of us should just do our best. The ‘rakyat’, I believe they would know who to vote for,” Yee, a lawyer, told reporters at the nomination centre at the Kota Kinabalu Community hall on Saturday.

In the election, Yee will face off against incumbent Chan Foong Hin (PH-DAP), Amanda Yeo Yan Yin (Warisan), Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong (PKDM) and independent Marcel Jude Joseph.

Asked on her manifesto, Yee, 32, said she would use various platforms to promote her plan and vision for the City.

“In term of manifesto and everything else, I will slowly tell the ‘rakyat’ via newspaper, social media Facebook, Instagram, TikTok … you will get to know me.

“My message to the people is come out and vote. It will be fantastic to have a female MP (member of parliament) for Kota Kinabalu.

“If that happens, we hope for the best because everything has to be balanced, not just female or male or even senior and junior as well … we have to have balance in everything,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yee said she was blessed to have received much guidance from not only her father Datuk Seri Dr Yee Moh Chai, a former three-term MP and PBS deputy president, but also other capable leaders.

“With a lot of guidance, support and teachings, I believe I can do very good,” said Yee who is also PBS Api-Api Division information chief.