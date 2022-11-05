Five-cornered fight in Kanowit for GE15

KANOWIT (Nov 5): The more the merrier is how it goes in the Kanowit parliamentary constituency as the nomination process concludes with a five-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and three independent candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

GPS candidate, also Kanowit incumbent Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, 64, will be in his fifth term should he win in the 15th General Election.

PH, meanwhile, has fielded its candidate 61-year-old Mohd Fauzi Nyambong @ Joseph Usit.

The other three independent candidates are not new to Kanowit’s social and political scenario and they are Dr Elli Luhat (65), George Chen Nguk Fa (60) and Michael Lias (61).

Returning officer Jackeline August @ Jahar announced the names of the candidates at 12.40pm.

Michael was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at Kanowit multipurpose hall here at 7.30am with his proposer Enggu Jok and Retel Labang.

Mohd Fauzi, together with his proposer David Simon Tat and seconder Rumbuk Jeling arrived at the centre at 7.50am; followed by Aaron and his proposer Penghulu Ugap Seribu and seconder Penghulu Ron Ugai at 8am.

At 8.20am, Chen arrived with his proposer Suzie Buah and seconder Dublin Dagang.

Dr Elli was the last to arrive at 8.45am with his proposer Judy Ngan and seconder Jali Linggang.

Kanowit has a total of 30,998 registered voters.