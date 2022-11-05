GE15 candidates submits nomination papers today as country’s hottest polls takes off

KUCHING (Nov 5): Today, the contenders of what is expected to be Malaysia’s ‘mother of all elections’ – the 15th general election (GE15) – will take their places at the starting grid.

Of the 222 seats up for grabs in parliament, 31 are contested in Sarawak where a new state coalition aims to make its mark as a force to be reckoned with in national politics.

The nomination centres – one in each of the parliamentary constituencies – will open for an hour from 9am.

The campaign period will begin immediately after the announcement of candidates and it will end at 11.59pm on the eve of polling day, which falls on Nov 19.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak yesterday advised supporters of all political parties to comply with the latest rules set by the authorities when they are at the nomination centres, a Bernama report said.

The rules on nomination day forbids, among others, the use of any kind of musical instruments or speakers for the purpose of campaigning, as it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Only the candidates, the proposer and the seconder are allowed to enter the nomination centre.

“The public, including supporters, are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre,” Ikmalrudin said.

It is unlikely that there will be any uncontested seats this election with the number of political parties in the fray.

According to the EC, a total of 100 nomination forms were sold in Sarawak.

In the previous polls in 2018 in the state, there were 16 straight fights, 14 three-cornered fights, and the Sibu parliamentary seat had the most contenders with four candidates.

Also throwing their hat in the ring were five independent candidates, including Jugah Muyang who won in Lubok Antu and was the only successful independent candidate.

This national election will be the first for the state coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which is facing the polls on its own and with its own manifesto which will be launched tomorrow.

The coalition was formed following the defeat of Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2018. Its members are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – the same parties that made up BN in Sarawak..

Before the dissolution of parliament on Oct 10, PBB had 14 seats, PDP (2), PRS (2) and SUPP (1).

On the opposing side, Pakatan Harapan had seven, including six from Democratic Action Party (DAP); and one each for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and the peninsula-based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

There were two independent MPs as the Sri Aman incumbent, Datuk Masir Kujat, had quit PSB earlier this year.

This will also be the first national election for PSB and PBM as both were formed after the 2018 election.

PSB will be going into the polls with Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), with the latter’s candidates using the PSB logo except in Mas Gading.

With the increased number of political parties contesting in Sarawak, it is expected that there might be more multi-cornered fights this time.

This election is also significant in that first-time voters aged 18 to 20 years will also be going to the polling booths after a law to lower the voting age from 21 was passed in parliament.

Some 1,943,074 million voters in Sarawak will be eligible to cast their ballot, including about 129,034 first-time voters aged 18 to 20, come polling day on Nov 19.